The first line of a double dactyl is supposed to be gibberish, like hickory dickery or jiggery pokery.

Or…

Ofsted improvement plan

Nicola Morgan was

Rather mysteriously

in charge of schools.

How did this lawyeress

Involuntarily

End up at the helm of

This ship of fools?

I last got excited about double dactyls in 2008, which is a rather horrifyingly long time ago. I blogged here, here and here on the subject.