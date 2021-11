Alice Lascelles gave her version of a Hemingway Daiquiri on insta

50ml white rum

25ml pink grapefruit juice

15ml lime juice

15ml Luxardo Maraschino

And – oh look! Hemingway Daiquiri is a double dactyl

Chic-ery Shakery

Hemingway Daiquiri

Juice up some citrus and

Shake over ice

Oversimplicity –

In need of ornament!

Maybe a wedge of

grapefruit is nice?

The Difford’s version starts with a quadruple shot of rum!